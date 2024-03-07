Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

