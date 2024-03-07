Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

