Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

Get GitLab alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth $40,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.