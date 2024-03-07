RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON Stock Performance

RumbleON stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 860,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734,521.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,402,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,214,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

About RumbleON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290,344 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

