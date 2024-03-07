RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RumbleON Stock Performance
RumbleON stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $13.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 860,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734,521.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,402,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,214,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About RumbleON
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.
