Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $8,186,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ryder System by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

