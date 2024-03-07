Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,335 shares of company stock worth $797,120 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $120.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

