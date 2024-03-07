SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SecureWorks stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $562.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,439.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,383.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 in the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

