Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON SHC opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.46. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77). The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shaftesbury Capital

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £110,221.12 ($139,892.27). Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.