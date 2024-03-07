Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) vs. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Critical Review

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 14 0 2.82 Micron Technology 1 2 22 0 2.84

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.18, indicating a potential upside of 68.87%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $95.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

79.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 8.18% 16.02% 10.18% Micron Technology -42.47% -14.44% -9.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 4.36 $39.97 million $0.25 50.16 Micron Technology $15.54 billion 6.79 -$5.83 billion ($6.28) -15.22

Shoals Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micron Technology. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Micron Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

