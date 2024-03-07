Sidoti Csr Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Expro Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 166.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

