SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2,109.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.7 %

SkyWest stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

