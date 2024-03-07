Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

