Solo Brands (DTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $227.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

