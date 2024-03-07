SoundHound AI, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundHound AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.84. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.