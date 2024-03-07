Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $29.96. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 56,834 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,982.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $898.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 121,194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

