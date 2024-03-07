Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.