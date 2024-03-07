SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2,230.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.