SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2,230.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
