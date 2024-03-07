Spruce Power (SPRU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SPRU opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Spruce Power has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRU. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Spruce Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Spruce Power during the second quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Power in the second quarter worth $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Power in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Spruce Power in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

