Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

