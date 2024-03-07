Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

