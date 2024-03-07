Stifel Financial Corp Has $3 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.09%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

