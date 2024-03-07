Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $555,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LANC

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $204.50 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.