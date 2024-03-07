Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,141 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after buying an additional 113,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

