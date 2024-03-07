Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,127 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,022,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.74 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

