Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AeroVironment Call Options (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,056% compared to the average daily volume of 969 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $15,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $182.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. AeroVironment has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $184.22.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

