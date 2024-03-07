Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mativ Call Options (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 924% compared to the average daily volume of 1,336 call options.

Get Mativ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,820. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mativ by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on MATV

Mativ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MATV stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $979.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Mativ has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -7.07%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.