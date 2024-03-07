Stock Traders Buy High Volume of PureCycle Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 37,172 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 186% compared to the average daily volume of 12,978 call options.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

PCT opened at $5.01 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $821.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.