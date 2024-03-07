Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Get Yandex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Yandex by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.31.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.