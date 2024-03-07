Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Manchester United Put Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 69,519 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 649% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,282 put options.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MANU

Manchester United Price Performance

MANU stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.