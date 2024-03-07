Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

EVLO opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

