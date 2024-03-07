SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.98. SunOpta shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 281,405 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SunOpta Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $806.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 193,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Articles

