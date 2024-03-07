Sylogist (SYZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.58. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$4.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
