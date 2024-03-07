Symbotic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 4,709 call options.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -154.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $208,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $208,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,423,886 shares of company stock worth $290,218,232. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 176.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.