Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,190,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $33,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

