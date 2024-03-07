Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $187,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

