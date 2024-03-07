Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.