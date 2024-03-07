Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.