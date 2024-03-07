Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

