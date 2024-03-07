TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TaskUs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TaskUs by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TaskUs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.40.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

