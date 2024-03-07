TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TaskUs
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs
TaskUs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.40.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TaskUs
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.