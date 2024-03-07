TeraWulf Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:WULF)

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

TeraWulf Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 81,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 712,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

