Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Terex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

