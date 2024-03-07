The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

