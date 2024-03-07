The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Position Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSXMK stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

