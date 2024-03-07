The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.4 %

MOS stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.