THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $126.59, but opened at $105.95. THOR Industries shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 748,837 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 371.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 748,713 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,391,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 118.5% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after buying an additional 485,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

