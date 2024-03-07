ThredUp Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,780 shares of company stock worth $116,652. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

