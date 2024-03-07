Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Stock Up 1.0 %

TTC stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

