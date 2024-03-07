Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,481% compared to the average daily volume of 212 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.35 and a beta of 0.49. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

