Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 657,620 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 403,286 call options.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 290.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.