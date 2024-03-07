Traders Buy Large Volume of Enviva Call Options (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,591 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 826% compared to the average volume of 1,360 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Enviva Trading Up 23.3 %

Enviva stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.88. Enviva has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

